Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

