Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $17.12. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 4,620 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
