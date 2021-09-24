HAP Trading LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

