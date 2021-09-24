Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.