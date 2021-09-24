Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $231.58 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00330205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00124350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,184,147,817 coins and its circulating supply is 10,565,382,817 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

