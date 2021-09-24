Head to Head Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.42 $7.02 million $0.50 58.38 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.02 $15.87 million $0.47 79.68

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

