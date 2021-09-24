Head to Head Analysis: Paycor HCM (PYCR) & Its Peers

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 354 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 152.22 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.91 billion $378.02 million 75.21

Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2389 12153 22507 629 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

