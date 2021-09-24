Head to Head Analysis: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) versus Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and The Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. The Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $88.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and The Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% The Trade Desk 25.44% 25.01% 10.05%

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Trade Desk has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and The Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.54 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -29.55 The Trade Desk $836.03 million 43.74 $242.32 million $0.46 166.09

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

