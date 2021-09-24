Head-To-Head Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% Revolve Group 13.18% 39.45% 24.85%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Revolve Group 0 3 12 0 2.80

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.42 $7.02 million $0.50 58.38 Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.43 $56.79 million $0.70 96.14

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolve Group beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

