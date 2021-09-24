Head-To-Head Contrast: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) versus SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86% SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.84% 2.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstead Mortgage and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A SL Green Realty 1 5 1 0 2.00

SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $75.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.89%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.58 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.62 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.76 $379.80 million $7.11 10.16

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Capstead Mortgage on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

