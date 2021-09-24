Head-To-Head Survey: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elys Game Technology and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 3.14 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -11.16 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.10 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.48

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elys Game Technology and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.60%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Elys Game Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats Elys Game Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third party agents that manages white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

