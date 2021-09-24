Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. 2,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 131.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 109,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.