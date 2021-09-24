Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTBX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 164,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

