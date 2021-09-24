Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

