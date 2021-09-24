HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.70 ($97.29).

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.28 ($77.98). 469,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.58 and its 200-day moving average is €74.20. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

