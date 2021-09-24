Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.60 and its 200-day moving average is €89.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

