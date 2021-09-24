Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,051 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IX stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

