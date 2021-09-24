Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

