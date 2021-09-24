Heritage Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9,459.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

