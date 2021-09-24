Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.64

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 2046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several brokerages have commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 154.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

