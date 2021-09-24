Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.70

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $58.85. Hexcel shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.