HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,831 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 490,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $243.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

