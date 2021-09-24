HFR Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.49 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000. Dover accounts for approximately 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. 3,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

