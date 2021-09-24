HFR Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.63 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.74. 9,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

