HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,445. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 483.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

