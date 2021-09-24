HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 86,351 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.92.

HPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

