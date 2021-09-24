HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.98 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

