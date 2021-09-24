HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 774 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -671.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.