HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

