HighTower Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

