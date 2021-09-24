HighTower Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $648.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

