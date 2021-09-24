Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,316,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

