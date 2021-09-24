Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.51

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $23.11. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

