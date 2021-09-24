Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.51

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $23.11. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.