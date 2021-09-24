Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.51

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $23.11. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 192 shares.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

