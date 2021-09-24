Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 168.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

