HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $610,638.50 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 333.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $610,638.50 and $2.24 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

