Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.26

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 259988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

