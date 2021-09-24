H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$16.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,995. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

