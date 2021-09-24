Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

