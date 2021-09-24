Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

