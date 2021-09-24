Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $20.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.79 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

HUM stock opened at $401.45 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

