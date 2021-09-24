Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Identiv posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock worth $1,145,424. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

