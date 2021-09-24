IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $682.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.17 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

