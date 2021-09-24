Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $1.55 on Major Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $147,412.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00147706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,202.90 or 0.99977284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.50 or 0.06807223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.55 or 0.00783052 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

