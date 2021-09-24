Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

