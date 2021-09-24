Injective Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48.26 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.64 or 0.00020924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $282.07 million and $48.26 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00122615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00161666 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

