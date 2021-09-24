Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 1,049,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,648,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the discover of small molecule drugs for hard to treat diseases, including drug-resistant cancers, psoriasis, autism, and inflammatory disease. The company’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

