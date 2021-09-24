Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.88. Innoviva shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 153.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

