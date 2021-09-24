Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.88. Innoviva shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 153.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
