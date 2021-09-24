Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inotiv by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

