Insider Buying: Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Buys 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) insider Iain Dunstan purchased 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$174,000.00 ($124,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Gratifii

Gratifii Limited operates as a technology company that enables businesses to drive customer engagement with loyalty and rewards programs. The company operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage their loyalty and rewards programs.

